Stadium in Jaipur gets another bomb threat

Jaipur: Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium has received a bomb threat for the fourth time in just seven days, after which security was stepped up.

The latest threat email, sent to the official ID of the Rajasthan Sports Council, carried the subject line ‘HMX Bomb Blast Sawai Mansingh Stadium Operation Prabhakar Divij’ and included a chilling message warning, “Don’t mess with Pakistan. We have sleeper cells in India. Your hospitals will also be blown up for Operation Sindoor.”

Authorities have intensified investigations and are treating these recurring threats with utmost seriousness.

The possibility of an organised attempt to create panic, referencing foreign sleeper cells and retaliation for counter-terror operations, is being probed.