Stalin Government Has Failed Tamil Nadu, Says EPS; Predicts Big AIADMK-BJP Win In Assembly Polls

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has strongly criticised the MK Stalin-led DMK government, branding it the worst administration in the country and expressing confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will register a decisive victory in the next Assembly elections. Speaking in an interview during Pongal celebrations, Palaniswami said public anger against the ruling party is widespread and that voters are determined to bring about a change in power.

Palaniswami underlined the cultural importance of Pongal, calling it a deeply rooted Tamil festival celebrated not only by farmers but by families across villages, towns and even among the Tamil diaspora worldwide. He said the festival symbolises unity and tradition, bringing people together irrespective of social background.

Targeting the DMK government’s announcement of a ₹3,000 Pongal cash gift, the AIADMK leader alleged that the move was driven purely by electoral considerations. He contrasted it with the assistance provided during the AIADMK regime amid the Covid-19 crisis, when families had no income or employment. According to him, the AIADMK had then extended financial support to all households so that Pongal could still be celebrated with dignity. He recalled that the party had given ₹2,500 per family and pointed out that MK Stalin himself had once demanded ₹5,000 when he was Leader of the Opposition. Palaniswami reiterated the same demand, accusing the DMK of distributing cash now only because its term is nearing an end.

Raising serious concerns over governance, Palaniswami dismissed the ruling party’s claims of following a “Dravidian model of development”. He alleged that law and order in the state had deteriorated, saying women and elderly citizens no longer feel safe. He also pointed to rising crime rates and criticised the government for not appointing a permanent Director General of Police, which he said was essential for maintaining effective policing.

On welfare measures, including the monthly ₹1,000 assistance for women, Palaniswami claimed the DMK implemented such schemes only after sustained pressure from the opposition. He argued that the move was politically motivated rather than aimed at genuinely supporting families in need.

The AIADMK leader also accused the DMK government of large-scale corruption, alleging irregularities worth nearly ₹4 lakh crore across multiple departments over the past four-and-a-half years. He said complaints had been submitted to the Governor seeking investigations and claimed that probe agencies had already flagged issues in sectors such as liquor sales, electricity and procurement. According to him, the ruling party was attempting to stall investigations by approaching courts out of fear.

Defending the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami said political partnerships are formed to consolidate voter support and reminded critics that the DMK itself had allied with the BJP in the past. He stressed that the primary objective of the alliance was to defeat the DMK. He also dismissed talk of a three-cornered contest due to actor Vijay’s political entry, calling it media speculation and asserting that the real fight remains between the AIADMK-led NDA and the DMK.

Citing protests by government employees, farmers, nurses, teachers and doctors, Palaniswami said the state has turned into a battleground, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction. Reflecting on AIADMK founder J. Jayalalithaa, he said her legacy continues to guide him and the party. He credited both M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa for shaping his political journey and said the AIADMK had delivered stable governance for over four years after her demise.

Reiterating his prediction, Palaniswami said the AIADMK-BJP alliance is strong and well-positioned to win around 210 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. He added that discussions were ongoing with more parties that may soon join the NDA, further strengthening the alliance’s prospects in Tamil Nadu.