Stalin govt's Rs 2,000 aid announcement for women driven by fear of TVK's surge, claims Vijay

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Friday sharpened his attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), questioning what he described as rising public unrest in Tamil Nadu and alleging that governance in the State was "out of control".

Addressing a well-attended party rally in Salem, Vijay responded to criticism that he had been "staying back at home," delivering an emotional retort.

"For those who ask where my house is, do you know where it is? My home is Tamil Nadu. Eight crore people live in my house. All of them are my relatives," he declared, drawing loud cheers from supporters.

Targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Vijay accused the DMK government of attempting to stifle his party’s growth and failing to maintain administrative control.

"Do you want someone who loves the people, like me, or someone who hates the people?" he asked the crowd, framing the political battle as one between people-centric leadership and what he termed an indifferent regime.

Vijay also challenged established political parties to "start afresh" as he has done and secure at least one per cent vote share independently, asserting that TVK's support base is steadily expanding across the State.

The TVK leader also questioned the timing of the government's recent announcement of a Rs 2,000 summer special assistance for women, alleging that it was prompted by electoral anxiety.

He suggested that the ruling party was "unsettled" by what he described as growing support for TVK among women voters.

"How did a sudden announcement of Rs 2,000 summer special assistance emerge? Has summer arrived only this year?" he asked.

He also pointed out that the monthly women’s entitlement assistance, usually credited on the 15th, was deposited on the 13th this time, hinting that the change reflected political urgency.

Referring to TVK's 'whistle' symbol, Vijay said the "sound of the whistle echoing from street to street" had instilled fear in the ruling party.

"We are the only people's force capable of compelling them to do good," he asserted.

Addressing women voters directly, Vijay urged them to accept the assistance "happily," claiming it was the result of the political impact of his entry into public life, and promised that a future TVK government would act with genuine concern rather than electoral motives.