Stalin inaugurates memorial stadium for freedom fighter Maaveeran Pollan; unveils multiple projects

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built stadium featuring a full-length statue of freedom fighter Maaveeran Pollan at Modakkurichi in Jayaramapuram, Erode district.

The memorial facility, dedicated to honouring the region’s celebrated independence hero, was opened in the presence of ministers, officials and local residents.

Later, addressing a government function at the newly built Erode Solar New Bus Complex, the Chief Minister unveiled 790 completed projects, including the state-of-the-art Rs 235.73-crore solar-powered bus stand, aimed at improving transit infrastructure and promoting sustainable mobility in the district.

At the event, Stalin also laid the foundation stone for 23 new projects worth Rs 91.9 crore and distributed government welfare assistance to 1,84,491 beneficiaries, amounting to Rs 605.44 crore, which includes Rs 278.62 crore earmarked directly for Erode district.

The Chief Minister highlighted the scale of development works carried out in Erode over the last four years, stating that projects worth Rs 9,327 crore had been implemented. He further assured that all pending projects already announced for Erode will be completed by December 10.

During his speech, Stalin made a key announcement regarding the iconic Rs 1,000 Monthly Rights Scheme for Women in Tamil Nadu. He said that eligible women who were excluded earlier will begin receiving Rs 1,000 per month from December 15 onwards. Stalin reiterated that his government has fulfilled every poll promise made to the people and would continue to do so with commitment.

Turning sharply critical of the Union BJP government, the Chief Minister accused it of denying funds to Tamil Nadu while “spinning stories” to justify rejections. He alleged that although the Centre collects massive taxes from Tamil Nadu, it refuses to release adequate funds for state schemes.

He also remarked that major terror attacks such as the Pahalgam and Red Fort incidents occurred during the BJP rule, questioning the party’s claims on national security. Stalin further alleged that there were deliberate attempts to disrupt the bond between the DMK government and the people of the state.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister urged the public to verify whether their names are correctly included in the electoral rolls, emphasising the importance of democratic participation ahead of the upcoming elections.



