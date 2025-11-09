Stalin warns of 'dangerous' voter roll revision, urges DMK cadre to guard people‘s franchise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with district secretaries, MPs, MLAs, and constituency observers to review the ongoing special intensive revision of the state’s electoral rolls.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, focused on ensuring transparency and vigilance during the revision process amid what Stalin described as "serious threats to voter rights".

During his address, the Chief Minister expressed concern that many people — including polling station officials — were unaware of the details and implications of the ongoing voter list revision.

"There is a lack of proper awareness about the process even among polling officers in several places. We must act responsibly and stay alert to prevent errors or deliberate omissions," Stalin said, according to a statement released after the meeting.

He instructed DMK functionaries to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the list and that no ineligible name is added.

Warning that political opponents might attempt to manipulate the process, he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "strategically planning ways to prevent the DMK from returning to power".

He urged district secretaries to personally monitor every polling station and to remain vigilant. "The field is ours — and we must protect it," he declared.

Later, in a post on his X page, the Chief Minister cautioned that Tamil Nadu was facing the "danger of a special and radical voter list revision", which, he said, could deprive millions of citizens of their voting rights.

"It is the duty of every DMK executive to safeguard the people from falling into this trap," he wrote, adding that the party would intensify monitoring across all polling booths to prevent any manipulation.

Reiterating that democracy begins with the sanctity of the electoral rolls, Stalin said the DMK would not allow any attempt to disenfranchise legitimate voters or alter the voter base through arbitrary exclusions.