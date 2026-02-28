Stamp of Uttarakhand on Dhami’s Work, Massive Public Turnout as Witness

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, is moving forward in Devbhoomi by carrying faith and development together. During his visit to Champawat, the massive public gathering appeared to place a strong seal of trust on his work. The overwhelming turnout at various events indicated that the people stand firmly with Dhami’s vision.

On Friday, he reached Champawat. The visit was significant in many ways. It was not merely a series of formal events, but a message of direction, determination, and commitment to development.

Dhami inaugurated the Maa Purnagiri Dham fair at Purnagiri Temple. He presented detailed information to the public about the ongoing development works in the temple area. Parking, drinking water facilities, and crowd management systems are being modernized, with devotees’ convenience as the top priority.

Work on the proposed Sharda Corridor is progressing rapidly. This important project is expected to give a new identity to spiritual tourism. In the first phase, works worth ₹179 crore have already commenced.

Under the master plan, construction of the Goljyu Corridor is also moving ahead swiftly. This approximately ₹430 crore project will accelerate comprehensive regional development.

In Tanakpur, construction of an ISBT worth ₹238 crore is underway. Once completed, it will provide modern transport facilities to local residents and make travel easier for tourists as well.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the Women’s Sports College and issued clear instructions to ensure speed and quality in construction work. He emphasized that providing excellent sports facilities to daughters is the government’s responsibility and empowering youth remains its commitment.

Dhami also participated in the Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav and interacted warmly with the public at the Holi Milan ceremony. The large crowds at every event filled the atmosphere with enthusiasm, reflecting clear public support and trust.

In his address, Dhami directly targeted the Congress party, stating that his government is continuously working for the protection and development of Sanatan culture and religious centers.

He remarked that some people are engaged in appeasement and vote-bank politics, and such an approach cannot ensure balanced development of the state.

Dhami clearly stated that protecting the original identity and essence of Devbhoomi remains the top priority. If required, the government will not hesitate to take strict decisions.

The Champawat visit conveyed multiple messages — faith, development, and cultural commitment. Public support is further strengthening this journey.

The Holi Milan ceremony held in Khatima also became a major symbol of public trust and support. A large number of people gathered to celebrate Holi with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm, joy, and warmth. Amid vibrant colors, the beats of drums, and chants of “Dhami Zindabad,” the scene was not just a festival but a symbol of deep trust and emotional connection between the people and their leadership. It clearly conveyed that the people of Uttarakhand stand wholeheartedly with their Chief Minister — in faith, in development, and in culture.