Startup India to trade talks, Piyush Goyal highlights key happenings in last 2 weeks

New Delhi: From the ‘Startup India’ initiative turning 10 to trade talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted some of the key happenings in the last two weeks which made headlines globally.

‘Startup India’ marked 10 years of its journey with a headline event in Delhi on January 16, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with participation from startup founders, innovators, and young entrepreneurs.

“Marked as the National Startup Day, the results for the 5th editions of the States’ Startup Ranking Exercise and the National Startup Awards were also announced,” said Goyal in a post on X.

The Indian youth is focused on solving real problems, said PM Narendra Modi, while celebrating the milestone of 10 years of the Startup India mission. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, PM Modi lauded the country’s startup founders and innovators who chartered a path for themselves and boosted the country’s image globally.

Goyal also held a productive meeting with David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, Canada.

“Discussions focused on strengthening the India-Canada economic partnership, advancing trade & investment cooperation, and exploring collaboration across sectors such as critical minerals, manufacturing, clean energy, technology, education, defence and innovation,” the minister said.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) also marked seven years of the ‘Womaniya’ initiative, its flagship programme aimed at strengthening the participation of women-led Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) in public procurement.

During the event, an MoU was signed with Women’s Collective Forum (WCF) to strengthen institutional support for women entrepreneurs.

Also, the Regional Office of APEDA has been inaugurated in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to position the state as a major hub for agricultural and processed food exports. The state offers significant export potential across a wide range of products, including various varieties of rice, fruits, vegetables, and forest produce like Mahua, informed Goyal.

The first-ever air shipment of three GI-tagged products from Karnataka, namely Nanjangud Rasabale Banana, Mysore Betel Leaves and Indi Lime, has been exported to the Maldives.

“This marks yet another step in India's consistent efforts to boost agri exports, support farmers, expand market access, and promote our GI heritage on the global stage,” said the minister.