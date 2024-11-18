Stay Alert: Excavation and damage to the natural gas pipelines will result in legal action

The natural gas pipeline near Housing Board colony, back side of Sai Baba mandir, Hindupur laid by AG&P Pratham, was recently damaged during excavation activities carried out by a house owner who was trying to install a drainage pipeline . As per the current legal laws under IPC Section 285 and 336, such unauthorised damages caused will be an offense of imprisonment of 3 years and fine of up to 25 Crores.

The 32 mm Medium Density Polyethylene natural gas pipeline infrastructure was laid by AG&P Pratham, the authorized entity for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network of Hindupur Municipality, Sri Sathya Sai District. The company was quick to restore damage caused in the pipeline and ensured the gas supply was recumed at the earliest in the region.

As per government law if a third-party plans to commence excavation works, they are required to inform the City Municipal or the City Gas Distribution company through the ‘Dial Before You Dig’ contact number, 1800 2022 999 is the respective toll-free contact number for AG&P Pratham.

The company has set up a pipeline infrastructure in Anantapur to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic, industrial, commercial purposes and Compressed Natural gas (CNG) transport customers. Even with the clear visibility of route markers, cautionary signs, and an emergency information board, the contractor overseeing excavation work neglected to notify AG&P Pratham prior to starting excavation or provide any post-incident report.

This incident, yet again, underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future by such third parties, emphasizing the importance of following the law and avoiding such negligence.







