Stay away from addiction, CM Majhi exhorts youth

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged the youth of the State to shun addiction, maintaining that he has full faith in them to contribute to nation-building. Flagging off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said he was optimistic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a drug-free India will create awareness among the youth.

After flagging it off, the Chief Minister also participated in the run for a short distance, spreading the message of a drug-free nation. “Many of PM Modi’s resolutions have solved many problems of the country. Poverty is now at its lowest level. We have reached the threshold of achieving perfection in providing electricity and drinking water to every village,” he said. Schemes like Make in India, Digital India and Stand Up India are taking the country forward on the path of self-reliance, he added.

Appealing to the youth to keep away from any kind of addiction, such as alcoholism, smoking or drug abuse, Majhi said it not only destroys a person but also damages families. “Addiction leads to failure in studies, deterioration of health and an increase in criminal tendencies. An addicted youth breaks the dreams of his parents and becomes a burden for the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to fully utilise “the power of their energy” in nation-building, instead of channelling it negatively. The run was held between Kalinga Stadium and Janata Maidan.

While returning from the programme, which is being held across the nation as part of the 75th birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister, he stopped at a tea stall near Mayfair Chowk and interacted with the people in ‘chai pe charcha’.

Majhi enquired about the health of a woman and asked whether she gets the facilities provided by the government. He also spoke to some students about the importance of good education and the ill effects of drug abuse.

“I always say that the love of the people is my strength. I am one among you, and that is why I always prefer to stay connected with you,” he said. He also had a cup of tea with Higher Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj and School and Mass Education MinisterNityananda Gond.