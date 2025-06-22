Stay healthy, adopt yoga as part of daily routine: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has emphasised the need to prioritise physical health with the same dedication as everyday responsibilities.

She said this on Sunday while participating in the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Ashok Vihar.

The event, which saw enthusiastic participation, highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga and fitness into daily life.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta emphasised that physical health must be treated with the same seriousness as any other daily responsibility. “We must prioritise our health just like we do our other routines. No matter what happens, we must dedicate at least half an hour to forty-five minutes daily to serve the body given to us by God,” she said.

“It is our responsibility to keep ourselves fit. God has given us this body; it is our duty to keep it healthy. We are not supposed to make it sick. He has given us two hands and two legs, and every part is complete. Think about those who are differently-abled and yet live their lives with dignity. Then what excuse do we have to neglect our health?” she added.

Encouraging the citizens of Delhi to make yoga a part of their daily routine, she expressed her wish for a healthy city. “I want all of Delhi to stay healthy and adopt yoga as a part of their daily lives,” she said, extending her congratulations and best wishes to the organisers for the successful event.

CM Gupta also acknowledged the efforts of local community leaders and organisations in promoting health, spirituality, and social welfare.

“Every individual sitting here is not just a person but an institution in themselves, contributing actively to the betterment of society. From religious to social causes, many of you have turned service into a mission,” she said.

She lauded the Aggarwal community for their consistent contributions to the social fabric of the area. She mentioned infrastructure improvements in the locality, including planting thousands of trees along major roads, showing how governance and community work hand-in-hand.

“Through each of you, something meaningful is being done for the nation and society. Let us all dedicate a part of our lives to a mission,” she concluded.

The event marked a celebration not just of yoga, but of community spirit, civic responsibility, and collective health awareness.