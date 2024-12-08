Stay in India to create employment opportunities: Union Minister

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh asked the students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on slow fashion and sustainability and encouraged students to take risks in life to lead their country and emphasised attitude, passion and integrity.

As chief guest at the 27th Convocation of the NIFT of the 2024 passing out batch in Hyderabad on Saturday, he stressed the importance of staying in India to generate employment opportunities.

Later, he inaugurated a new academic block and a girls’ hostel building in the NIFT campus, Hyderabad.

The graduating batch 2024 awarded degrees to 251 students, who graduated from NIFT, Hyderabad.

This year, 210 undergraduates, 40 postgraduate students and one PhD scholar passed out.

Tanu Kashyap, Director General of NIFT congratulated the batch and advised, the students to stay connected to their families and aim to strike a balance between personal and professional life. The students were then conferred their degrees and merit awards.

Several prestigious awards presented:

The best Academic Performance Award was bestowed to the topper of each of the 7 programs offered at NIFT, Hyderabad. In Master in Fashion Management Saxena, Fashion Design- Boorugu Diksha Lakshmi Textile Design-Dhruv Dixit, Fashion Communication-Mishthi Monga Accessory Design-Sheryl Anna Biju, Knitwear Design-Sakshi Punyani,

Fashion Technology-Anwesha Kalita and two meritorious students were felicitated with medals from 7 departments.

Master in Fashion Management-Noora Mehboob, Garikipati Sai Praneetha Fashion Design-.Haritha Satya Sai Alapati, Aisha Verma, Textile Design- Dhruv Dixit and Gunjika Kaushik, Fashion Communication-Tanmayee Waikar and Ayushi Verma, Accessory Design-Riya Dhuria and Vidhi Siwal, Knitwear Design-Sakshi Punyani and Paridhi Shah, Fashion Technology- Nandini Kapu and Anwesha Kalita.

Besides the academic awards, the NIFT Extraordinary Service Award was presented to Nandini Kapu and the NIFT Best Student of the Year Award was presented to Anwesha Kalita.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Member of Parliament for Chevella, was the guest of honour.