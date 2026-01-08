Stone-Pelting Near Delhi Mosque During Demolition: Police Identify 30 Suspects Through CCTV

Delhi Police have identified around 30 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting incidents that took place during a demolition drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate earlier this week. The identification was made using CCTV footage and video recordings captured during the clashes, officials said on Thursday.

Photographs of the suspected individuals, many of whom were seen with their faces covered, have been released by the police as teams continue raids to apprehend them. The violence erupted during the early hours of Wednesday when a demolition exercise was carried out following a High Court order to remove encroachments around the nearly century-old mosque.

According to the police, a crowd had gathered at the site ahead of the drive, and some individuals began hurling stones, leading to injuries to five police personnel. Tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd, and five people were detained on the same day in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Senior police officials said additional evidence is being gathered through body-worn cameras used by police personnel and videography from the location. Authorities maintained that only minimal force was used and assured strict legal action against those responsible for the violence.

The demolition followed a notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other concerned parties after a petition was filed by the mosque’s managing committee challenging the removal of encroachments. For the operation, heavy security arrangements were put in place, including the deployment of dozens of bulldozers, senior police officers, around 800 local police personnel, and multiple companies of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the area.