Storms, gusty winds, and lightning forecast in several districts of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for several districts in Chhattisgarh as the state experiences a sudden shift in weather patterns. On Tuesday, the Met department warned of potential storms, strong gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes, urging residents to exercise caution.

The alert covers all districts under the Surguja and Bilaspur divisions, along with Rajnandgaon, Kabirdham, Bemetara, Raipur, Balodabazar, Narayanpur, and Sukma. These areas are at risk of sudden weather deterioration, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph likely at isolated to scattered places.

The activity is attributed to an active weather system, including influences from a trough extending across central India and possible remnants of broader seasonal disturbances affecting the region.

According to IMD updates, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and squall-like winds is expected over Chhattisgarh during March 17-20.

Hailstorms are also likely at isolated spots, particularly on March 18 and 19 in parts of the state. This comes amid a spell of unstable weather across central and eastern India, where similar alerts have been raised in neighboring states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Vidarbha.

The warning highlights the potential for sudden storms that could disrupt daily life, damage property, or pose risks to outdoor activities, agriculture, and travel. Lightning strikes and strong winds increase hazards, especially in rural and forested areas common in Surguja, Narayanpur, and Sukma districts.

Authorities have advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open fields, tall structures, or water bodies, and secure loose objects that could be blown away by gusts.

Farmers in the affected regions are particularly cautioned, as pre-summer storm activity can impact standing crops, horticulture, and livestock.

Urban centers like Raipur may see temporary disruptions in power supply due to lightning or wind-related issues. The Met department has stated that a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is likely over Chhattisgarh in the coming days, providing some relief from the heat.

No significant change is expected in the subsequent period. Residents and local administrations are monitoring the situation closely, with district authorities on standby to respond to any emergency.

The IMD has emphasized the following safety guidelines: "Be aware, be prepared" during such weather events.