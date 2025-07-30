Strategic Push to Bolster Chemical Sector Gains Momentum following 'Manthan Shivir'

New Delhi: The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has laid the groundwork for implementing key recommendations arising from the ‘Manthan Shivir’ held on April 17, 2025.

Minister of State Anupriya Patel confirmed in a written response to a question raised by Naresh Bansal, Kesridevsinh Jhala, Dr. Anil Sukhdeoarao Bonde, Dr. K. Laxman, and Dr. Kavita Patidar on Tuesday. The question sought details on how the Ministry plans to translate the thematic discussions from the Shivir into actionable steps.

The 'Manthan Shivir' was organised to find ways to enhance India’s chemical and petrochemical sectors as part of the broader national vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

During the Shivir, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals identified six major thematic areas for focused discussion, including industrial innovation, sustainability, skill development, and institutional collaboration.

In her reply, Smt. Patel stated that the Ministry has adopted a 'Whole of Government' approach involving inter-ministerial coordination to streamline implementation. Participating entities included the Ministries of Revenue, Pharmaceuticals, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, MSME, Science & Technology, and Textiles, along with organisations like CSIR, Bureau of Indian Standards, Central Pollution Control Board, and various public sector undertakings.

Furthermore, the Ministry confirmed that several Gujarat-based institutions contributed to the discussions and that pilot projects may be initiated in priority districts of Gujarat, reflecting an applied and region-specific follow-through.

The suggestions received during and after the Shivir are currently under examination, and further stakeholder consultations are ongoing with industry associations and government departments across India.

The initiative is seen as a pivotal step in repositioning India’s chemical sector for global competitiveness, domestic resilience, and sustainable growth.

Would you like this news item adapted into a briefing format or expanded with stakeholder reactions?