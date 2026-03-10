Strayed tiger returns to Ranthambore; concerns over territorial pressures linger

Jaipur: A tiger from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve that had strayed out of the forest area and was spotted near a five-star hotel has returned to the reserve, forest officials said on Monday. The incident once again spotlights concerns over space and territorial pressures among the growing tiger population in the national park. The tiger was first seen on a camera installed near a farmhouse at around 4.30 am on Sunday.

It later moved towards the hotel through the Amreshwar area, prompting local residents to alert the forest department. Teams of the department rushed to the spot and monitored the animal’s movement while examining pugmarks in the area.

“The big cat has returned to the forest area,” Manas Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forest and Deputy Field Director, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve-I, said. He said the teams kept a close watch to ensure the animal moved safely back into the reserve. “The area where the tiger movement was seen was not populated, so there was no situation of panic,” the official said.

Such incidents have become more frequent in recent years as young tigers venture outside the protected forest in search of new territories. Located in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is among the country’s most prominent habitats for tigers and is considered a major success story of India’s conservation efforts under Project Tiger.

However, the increasing tiger population in the reserve is now emerging as a challenge for forest authorities. According to officials, the tiger reserve, spread across about 1,800 square kilometres (Sawaimadhopur, Dholpur and Karauli districts) including its buffer areas, currently has around 70 tigers. Wildlife experts say the available habitat can ideally sustain around 40 to 50 tigers, raising concerns about overcrowding and territorial conflict among the animals.

They said that while searching for territory, tigers often move out through wildlife corridors and reach other tiger reserves.

“Tigers are territorial animals. Once they are about three years old, they start searching for their own territory,” an expert said. In several instances, tigers have dispersed through wildlife corridors connecting Ranthambore with other forest areas, such as the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. Some animals move through the Banas river region towards the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi, while others occasionally move further into forest areas of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.