Strengthen digital access initiative: Assembly repurposes old laptops for government schools

The Delhi Assembly has initiated a move to enhance digital access in government schools by transferring a set of used but functional laptops to the education department. As part of the first phase, 15 laptops were formally handed over for use in classrooms, with more devices set to follow in a phased rollout.

The initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide by ensuring that students, especially those from resource-constrained backgrounds, gain exposure to technology as part of their learning process. Officials said that around 50 to 60 laptops will be distributed in stages, prioritizing schools and students with limited access to digital infrastructure.

The laptops being repurposed were earlier used within the Assembly and were procured in 2019. With the transition to a more digitized legislative system under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), newer devices have replaced older ones, allowing the administration to redirect still-usable equipment for educational purposes.

The redistribution effort reflects a broader push toward efficient use of public resources, ensuring that government assets continue to serve a meaningful purpose rather than remaining unused. Authorities noted that providing students with direct access to computers will not only improve digital literacy but also support modern teaching methods in classrooms.

With this step, the government aims to strengthen the integration of technology in education and better equip students for future academic and professional demands in an increasingly digital environment.