Strong Earthquake Rocks Bangladesh; Tremors Shake Kolkata and Northeast India

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Narsingdi, Bangladesh, on Friday morning.

Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata and many parts of West Bengal.

People Felt Strong Shaking

Residents in Kolkata said the tremors were very strong.

Some people felt the shaking for about 30 seconds.

Many said it was strong enough to wake them from sleep.

People Moved Out for Safety

Many residents came out of their homes as a safety measure.

So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

Quake Details

The quake occurred 13 km south-southwest of Narsingdi at 10:08 am, at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in Dhaka, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Another Quake in Pakistan

Earlier in the day, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan at a depth of 135 km.