Strong leadership is only possible with healthy body, says Mandaviya at 56th Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Fit India’s flagship fitness initiative, Sundays on Cycle (SoC), made a lively return in the national capital on Sunday. Over 1,000 participants, including 500 Young Leaders, joined a fitness festival followed by a Cycle Rally, despite the 6-degree winter cold at 7 am. The rally was led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, with tennis legend Leander Paes, badminton star Pullela Gopichand, and emerging international wrestler Shivani Pawar among the attendees.

Young Leaders from all over the country participating in the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue - a national platform to identify and promote youth interested in public service - took the spotlight as special invitees during the 56th Fit India Sundays on Cycle. This event was held at 15000 locations, with Bhopal hosting a major event attended by Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who launched the cycling rally alongside actress Payal Rohatgi and a distinguished group of athletes, including Olympian judoka Garima Choudhary.

Speaking at the Delhi event, Mandaviya said, “A healthy body is the foundation of strong leadership. Cycling teaches us powerful leadership lessons—it tells us when to pedal fast, when to slow down, and most importantly, how to maintain balance to keep moving forward in life."

Gopichand appreciated the Union Minister's vision of launching the "Sundays on Cycle" initiative, and said, "It is motivating to see a Minister not just putting so much thought to make fitness a part of everyday life, but also leading the entire movement from the front. The fact that he himself participates in this event on Sunday morning after a hard week's work speaks volumes about his commitment to creating a Fit India." Echoing his sentiments, Gopichand added, "Today we have fun on our fingertips so we have forgotten to have fun in nature, to step out and be part of the outside world, so I appreciate those who have turned up here today."

Paes emphasised the significance of developing community fitness campaigns like Fit India. "No one can do fitness alone, you need to motivate each other and be part of the community because fitness is not just about having a strong body but also a fit mind which can be achieved when we participate in community events as this one. I congratulate the Sports Minister Sir for creating something so unique, and to think this is happening parallely across the country, it's phenomenal,” he said.

Enhancing the festive mood, the morning included lively Zumba, calming yoga, and exciting electric Mallakhamb and rope-skipping shows by athletes, earning loud applause. Fit India Ambassadors Timsy Bector and Divya Ahuja participated and shared key winter fitness tips, emphasising the importance of ongoing workouts and simple warm-ups at home, especially for seniors unable to go out.

The multi-activity event, offering something for everyone, has become a favourite spot for families to spend Sunday mornings together. Yogesh Pant, a 33-year-old IT professional attending the Delhi event with his wife, 4-year-old son, and father, was exuberant when he said, "I hardly get time during the week to go out with my family, this event is a perfect spot where my father did his yoga and we participated in Zumba. My 4-year-old was elated to be part of the crowd, we have made some nice videos of him dancing, this will be a memory for us and we intend to come back every week."

In Bhopal, Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang echoed the 'Fit India, Hit India' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I congratulate the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for giving out the nationwide message of fitness through this cycling movement."

Indeed, over 1500 people in Bhopal participated, demonstrating that Fit India Sundays on Cycle has truly captured the interest of everyday citizens. “This kind of a fitness carnival-like program rarely happens in Bhopal,” said Rakesh Sharma, a local resident who participated with his family. “I came just to watch, but the energy pulled me in. Seeing so many people of all age groups moving together, dancing, cycling and smiling—it motivates you to change your lifestyle.”

Indian actress Payal Rohatgi, who attended the Bhopal event, highlighted how events like Fit India Sundays on Cycle are raising important awareness about fitness. "If our population imbibes this healthy lifestyle, we will get more sportspersons and Olympians in the long run. The fact that our Union Sports Minister is an avid cyclist and has consistently participated in the Sundays on Cycle event himself is incredible," Rohatgi said.

The event also featured cricketer Aniket Umashankar Verma, junior hockey international Abdul Ahad, footballer Vishal Joon, canoe sprint athlete Jaspreet Singh, judokas Shraddha Kadubal Chopade, Yash Ganghas, and young Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipient Yogita Mandavi. Their presence provided sporting inspiration to an event that has gradually grown into a people’s movement.

The 56th edition, focused on Young Leaders and attended by citizens, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts, emphasises that physical fitness is essential for nation-building and leadership. It also highlights that Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a key element of the Viksit Bharat journey. This initiative is supported by regular partners such as the Cycling Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, My Bharat, and Fit India Cycling Clubs.