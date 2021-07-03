Students In Kerala Raised Funds To Donate Tablets To The Students Of Government School

Five pupils from Pallikoodam School in Kalathipady, Kottayam, have shared heartwarming stories of generosity by coming forward and helping the deserval students to continue their education. The school officials noted that children came up with a fantastic plan to raise funds for students from low-income families.

Class XII students Nihal Mathew, Niranjan Menon, Vinayak Dinesh, Kurien George Kalarickal, and Kurien Kurien Kalarickal banded together to generate funds to purchase tablets for deserving students.

The school authorities stated that the students started a crowdsourcing campaign on the internet. It was initiated on June 12th, and over Rs 4 lakh was raised. The funds were used to purchase and donate 40 tablets to kids at two government-run schools in Kanam and Kumarakom.

The crowdfunding campaign was built in collaboration with The Tiny Seed, a non-profit organisation dedicated towards improving the lives of children by transforming their schools into better learning environments.

According to the student's crowd-funding page, the pandemic has expanded the social divide, especially as the world has become increasingly digital and everyday life revolves around the digital world. However, many government school children do not have access to smartphones or tablets, which puts them at a significant disadvantage and becomes an obstacle in their path to attain education.