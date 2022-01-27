Students protest in rigging of RRB-NTPC exams takes a political turn as Grand alliance supports them

Students protest and anger over rigging in RRB-NTPC exam doesn't seem to stop. As an impact, Students have called in for Bihar Bandh on Friday i.e 28 January. Their protest in the form of Bihar Bandh has been supported by all the parties of the Grand Alliance including RJD. Press conference held on Thursday in the state office of RJD on behalf of the Grand Alliance,RJD announced that they are supporting the Bandh.

Under the chairmanship of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, the leaders of all the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance attended the press conference.Among them, leaders of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML are prominent.

On this occasion, the leaders of the Grand Alliance justified the demands of the students and demanded a quick decision on those demands. Jagdanand Singh also accused the railways of weakening and pushing it towards privatization.He said that students should not be forced towards violence. There is a question about the future of 2 crore 42 lakh students. He said that the Grand Alliance would be actively involved in the movement.

Students have been agitating for the last four days regarding the examination. The agitation flipped on the violent side on Tuesday. The bogies of a passenger train were set on fire in Gaya on Wednesday. Raids were also conducted in Patna late night.

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav himself came in front of the media and tried to convince the students and also assured to investigate the matter. It was also announced to form a committee. Even after this, the students' movement continues.