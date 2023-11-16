Live
- How air pollution affects reproductive health of women
- Ration distribution case: Trinamool minister's judicial custody extended till Nov 30
- Goa: BJP MP borrows opposition's artwork, Cong advises to follow its ideology over freedom to press
- Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
Just In
Subrata Roy's mortal remains consigned to flames, grandson lights the pyre
Subrata Roy Saharashri’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday evening at Baikunth Dham – the cremation ground that, ironically, he had renovated.
Lucknow: Subrata Roy Saharashri’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday evening at Baikunth Dham – the cremation ground that, ironically, he had renovated.
The last rites were performed by Roy’s grandson Himanc Roy since his sons -- Sushanto and Seemanto -- are based abroad and could not come back to India in time for the cremation.
The cremation procession started in the afternoon from Sahara Shaher and thousands of friends, well-wishers and employees were present. The ceremony was performed as per Sanatan rituals.
Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former MP Raj Babbar, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari were among those who attended the cremation of Roy, popularly known as Saharashri.
Saharashri had passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness. He was 75.
Earlier, in the day, the mortal remains of Saharashri were kept in Sahara Shaher and thousands lined up to pay their tributes to the departed soul.