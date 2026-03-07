  1. Home
Success of PM's strategic oil diplomacy, says BJP

Success of PM’s strategic oil diplomacy, says BJP
New Delhi: After the US announced that it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, the BJP on Friday termed the development a success of the “strategic oil diplomacy” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said it’s a “big egg on the face of anti-India Rahul Gandhi and the Congress”.

The BJP also accused the Congress and Gandhi of creating panic by spreading “fake news on oil shortage”. “Rahul Gandhi and Congress hate seeing India act with strategic restraint and strategic clarity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X.

