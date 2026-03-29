Sudarsan slams AI misuse after Ghai shares sand art

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik on Friday expressed concern over misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) after getting a message from film maker Subhash Ghai on his art. Ghai, in a post on X, shared a picture of his sand art and thanked Pattnaik for creating it. However, the sand artiste politely replied to the filmmaker, clarifying that he did not create the sculpture.

“Can’t believe it, my friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous sand artiste Sudarshan Patnaik, a Padma Shri recipient and the best sand artiste known in India from Puri, with such perfection and affection. Thank you, Sudarsan ji. Stay blessed always,” Ghai wrote on X.

Pattnaik said, “I am surprised to get the message and humbly informed Subhash Ghai that it may be AI-generated.” In reply, Pattnaik in his X handle said, “Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honoured to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me—they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude.”

After getting a message from Pattnaik, the filmmaker on Instagram message said, “@sudarsansand Any way, I am always proud of you. Stay blessed always.”

Replying to a question, Pattnaik said that the sculpture of such a kind cannot be made of sand. “If at all, someone makes like this, the image will not last for a few hours.”

Pattnaik said that this incident is a direct threat to artistes across the world. “The mischief mongers may make AI images and mislead eminent personalities. I feel that the originality of an artiste is under threat, and all should think about how to contain such a campaign,” he said.

This episode underscores growing concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence to create convincing yet deceptive imagery. In recent months, Indian authorities have observed a rise in AI-generated misleading content, as digital manipulation tools become increasingly sophisticated and accessible.

For instance, the Kerala police recently registered a case against an AI-generated video that allegedly portrayed the Prime Minister and the Election Commission of India in a misleading, disrespectful manner. Numerous public figures have also spoken out against AI-generated images that falsely portray them.

As AI technology continues to advance, such cases highlight broader concerns about digital authenticity and misinformation. They underscore the urgent need for stronger safeguards and increased public awareness of the sources and credibility of AI-generated media.