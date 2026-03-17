Sudha Murty urges Centre to establish AIIMS in Raichur

New Delhi: Sudha Murty, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, expressed disappointment in Parliament over the absence of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Karnataka and strongly urged the Union Government to establish one in the backward district of Raichur.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi, Murty pointed out that several states across the country have been allotted AIIMS institutions, but Karnataka is yet to receive even one such premier medical institute. She said the state deserves better healthcare infrastructure considering its population and growing medical needs.

Murty specifically appealed to the Centre to consider Raichur district for the new AIIMS facility. She clarified that she was not requesting the institute to be set up in developed cities like Bengaluru or Hubballi, but rather in Raichur, which needs it the most due to its backward status and lack of advanced healthcare facilities. She noted that Raichur is among the most backward districts identified by NITI Aayog. Murty recalled that while southern Karnataka witnessed significant development during the rule of the Wodeyar dynasty, large parts of northern Karnataka remained neglected for decades. Establishing an AIIMS in Raichur would help correct this historical imbalance, she said.

Highlighting the healthcare challenges faced by residents, Murty stated that the district lacks well-equipped hospitals. As a result, patients are forced to travel long distances to cities like Hyderabad or Bengaluru for treatment. This situation causes immense financial strain on poor families who already struggle to afford healthcare.

She also pointed out that the district’s literacy levels remain relatively low. According to available data, female literacy in Raichur is around 48 percent, while male literacy is about 60 percent. Establishing a premier medical institution like AIIMS could significantly improve education and employment opportunities in the region.

Murty further explained that such a major healthcare project would not only provide advanced medical treatment to people in northern Karnataka but also create thousands of jobs and encourage students to pursue medical education locally.

She concluded by urging the Union Government to consider the long-term benefits of establishing AIIMS in Raichur, stating that the move would greatly strengthen healthcare access and regional development in Karnataka.