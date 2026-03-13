Sudhir’s plastic-free journey mirrors spirit of Dandi March

Berhampur: Invoking the timeless spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic Dandi March, the “Greenman of Odisha” and renowned Gandhian Sudhir Rout launched his 26-day Plastic-Free Padayatra on Thursday, turning a quiet morning walk into a powerful environmental appeal. The padayatra commenced symbolically on March 12, the day Mahatma Gandhi began the legendary Dandi March in 1930. Just as Gandhi marched to challenge the colonial salt monopoly, Rout has chosen to walk to challenge modern society’s growing dependence on single-use plastic.

Carrying a placard hung across his chest in English and Odia reading “Avoid polythene bags, straws, cups, plates, spoons, glasses and single-use bottles made of plastic,” Rout walked alone along the pathway near the playground of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, seeking to inspire hundreds of morning walkers and passers-by.

Declaring his mission of environmental awareness, Rout said he would walk 12 km every day across different parts of Berhampur during the padayatra from March 12 to April 6. “I will never ask anyone to accompany me during my padayatra,” he said. “But I would welcome anyone who voluntarily and willingly joins with the message of a plastic-free society.”

The campaign will culminate with a public rally in Berhampur on April 6, mirroring the concluding day of Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha.

The historic Dandi March, undertaken from March 12 to April 6, 1930, saw Gandhi and 78 followers walk nearly 240 miles from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat to defy the British Salt Act of 1882. By producing salt from seawater, Gandhi ignited a nationwide wave of civil disobedience and galvanised the Indian freedom movement.

Drawing inspiration from that landmark act of non-violent resistance, Sudhir Rout’s solitary march seeks to awaken public consciousness against the silent menace of plastic pollution — proving that even today, a determined walk with a cause can carry the echo of history and the promise of change from salt to sustainability.