'Suffered a lot in Congress': NDA’s Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal

NDA candidate from Kerala's Thrissur Assembly seat, Padmaja Venugopal, has launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, alleging internal sabotage, weak leadership, and growing public disconnect.

In an interview with IANS, she spoke about her exit from Congress, her political journey, and her confidence in the BJP’s rise in Kerala, while also raising serious allegations about Congress’ internal functioning and leadership crisis.

Venugopal, a former Congress leader and the daughter of late Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2024

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What was the reason for your exit from Congress?

Padmaja Venugopal: Nobody really knows the problems. I suffered a lot in the party. I don’t want to name him, but there is a person who is the reason for my failure during the elections. I told them not to give him any position because it hurt me a lot. Later, they said they would make me general secretary, but no...

I was the KPCC vice president, and I felt they would not support me. I did not want to stay in the party anymore. My father also suffered in Congress for many years, and I did not want to go through the same.

IANS: How do you see the BJP’s prospects in Thrissur?

Padmaja Venugopal: Thrissur, especially, people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi very much. His programme today in Thrissur will have an impact. People are very happy.

IANS: Why has K.C. Venugopal targeted you? Was it a political conspiracy?

Padmaja Venugopal: He has some followers here now. No one is good. Everybody has different connections -- you can imagine the kind of followers he has.

IANS: Allegations have surfaced that tickets are being sold in Congress. Your view?

Padmaja Venugopal: In Kerala, also, people are saying this. Not just in North India -- here too.

IANS: Has Rahul Gandhi been influenced by a select coterie of leaders?

Padmaja Venugopal: Where are the leaders now in Congress? Everyone is gone. Senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal -- everyone has left. There are no leaders; only K.C. Venugopal is there.

IANS: Is Rahul Gandhi mature enough to lead the party?

Padmaja Venugopal: I think he cannot run the Congress party. That’s why he is depending on K.C. Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge. He is a very nice person, but he cannot do anything. Sonia Gandhi was okay, but Rahul Gandhi… no.

IANS: Would your father have supported PM Narendra Modi’s leadership?

Padmaja Venugopal: I think so, because my father also suffered a lot. Earlier, they did not give him opportunities. Till Rajiv Gandhi, we were all happy. Madam (Sonia Gandhi) was also fine, but when Rahul Gandhi came... he listens only to himself.

IANS: What are the BJP’s plans in Kerala?

Padmaja Venugopal: This will affect the LDF for sure because people are fed up. This time, the benefit will not go to Congress but to the BJP. BJP is growing everywhere here, and in the near future, it will form a proper government.

IANS: There are allegations that Congress is helping build an Islamic regime in Kerala. Your views?

Padmaja Venugopal: It’s true, they are helping. If the UDF comes, then such people will rule Kerala.

IANS: Is there infighting in Kerala Congress over the chief minister’s post?

Padmaja Venugopal: So many, there are many contenders. Everybody is saying different things. But I think if they get the opportunity, K.C. Venugopal will come from Delhi. People are still fighting -- how can people vote for them?