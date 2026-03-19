Suicide bid by wife leads to double tragedy; couple drowns in Darbhanga pond as husband jumps in to save spouse

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning in Bharwara village under the Singhwara police station area, where a husband and wife drowned in a pond, leaving the local community in shock. According to police, Hasrat Parveen (40) allegedly jumped into the Panpihi pond to commit suicide, following which her husband, Sanaullah (45), rushed to rescue her. However, both drowned in the deep water.

Locals informed authorities and sought help in the rescue of the couple as neither of them knew how to swim.

Later, with the help of divers, Singwada police recovered both the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The deceased couple were residents of Ward No. 6 in Bharwara village.

Officials revealed that Hasrat Parveen had attempted a similar act about ten days ago, but was then stopped by villagers and the Dial 112 police team, who counseled her and sent her back home.

On Thursday, she again went to the pond and suddenly jumped in.

In a desperate attempt to save her, Sanaullah followed her into the water but could not manage to rescue her and lost his life as well.

The couple is survived by their son, Hasmatullah alias Ikhlaq, while their daughter, Nazia Parveen, is married.

Station House Officer Basant Kumar said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Police are also recording statements of family members. They will bring some light to the reasons for this incident.

The statement of Hasmatullah alias Ikhlaq seems to be important as he always stayed with them.

Preliminary inputs suggest that Hasrat Parveen may have been distressed over certain personal issues.

Sources have said that the relationship between Hasrat Parveen and Sanaullah was not healthy.

They often indulged in verbal arguments, and this could be the reason that triggered Hasrat Parveen to commit suicide.

The incident has left the entire area in deep grief and disbelief.