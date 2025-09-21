Sujalam-Sufalam scheme: Gujarat farmers no longer dependent on rain for farming

Gujarat has taken the lead in expanding the agricultural and irrigation landscape for farmers and also setting new benchmarks for other states. Its success could be attributed to the Gujarat government's flagship 'Sujalam Sufalam' scheme, which played a crucial role in strengthening the irrigation network to large tracts of agricultural lands.

The ‘Sujalam Sufalam Scheme’ was launched in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and is said to be the backbone of the famed Gujarat model of improved irrigation and modern agricultural techniques.

The main objective of this scheme was to provide irrigation water to several districts of the state by diverting a canal from the Kadana Dam on the Mahi River in Mahisagar district.

A water management expert, Abhay Rawal, praising the scheme, said that it was a big success for 10 districts.

The Sujalam Sufalam spreading canal has also proven to be a ‘life-saver’ for areas with water scarcity. While continuous water supply has increased farmers' yields, it has also improved their economic condition.

This scheme has transformed the fortunes of Gujarat's farmers. Previously, farmers relied on rain for agriculture, but now the year-round availability of water has enabled them to grow crops in every season.

Kutch farmer Rajesh Bhai sharing his experience said, "Thanks to Sujalam-Sufalam Yojana, our fields have turned green and our incomes have increased. Under this scheme, we no longer have to depend on rain for water for our crops."

Under the leadership of current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sujalam Sufalam 2.0 is being further expanded.

This scheme is proving to be revolutionary in addressing water scarcity across the state through water management, raising groundwater levels, and building check dams and canals. This initiative has not only turned into a boon for the farmers but also an inspiration for other states in the country.

It has not only made Gujarat self-reliant in agriculture but has also set a new benchmark in water management.