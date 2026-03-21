Sukhu assures full support to industries

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited industry leaders to invest in the tourism, food processing and Information Technology sectors in the state.

He assured them that any form of harassment of industrialists would not be tolerated and their grievances could be brought directly to his notice.

Presiding over the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Himachal Pradesh Annual Conference in Shimla , he said the present state government is actively promoting green industries, keeping in view the state’s unique geographical and environmental conditions.

The government would provide all possible support and necessary facilities to industries, and investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors is being actively encouraged, he said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Addressing the conference themed “Building a Future-Ready Himachal Pradesh for a Better Tomorrow: Harnessing Local Strengths for Global Competitiveness”, he said the government also plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in tourism in the coming times. He said that heliports are being constructed at district headquarters and prominent tourist places of the state.