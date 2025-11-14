Sukhu’s pic on police patrol vehicle draws ire of BJP

The opposition BJP in Himachal Pradesh has flayed the state government for displaying Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s photos on new police patrol vehicles, saying it was a “misuse” of tax payers’ money.

BJP chief spokesperson Rajinder Singh Rana said in a statement that the government has failed to control crime and its priority was “self publicity”.

He also asked whether the move was the brainchild of the chief minister or bureaucrats who wanted to please him. Sukhu had flagged-off 66 patrol vehicles for ten districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba on November 4.

Purchased at a cost of Rs 18.42 crore, these vehicles included 35 electric vehicles, 14 interceptor vehicles and 10 wrecker vehicles.

Rana further said that Himachal Pradesh, which was considered as an abode of peace, is reeling under gang wars and shackles of drugs, and it would take years to improve the image of the state which has been soiled during the past three years.

The situation has become so alarming that shootouts in districts like Una and Bilaspur have become a normal feature and the youth is in the grip of drugs, he said and alleged that the criminals have no fear of law as the government was weak. (PTI)