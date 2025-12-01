‘Sun after long darkness’: Raghav Chadha’s poetic welcome to new RS Chairman draws applause across aisles

New Delhi: In a rare moment of poetic eloquence that transcended party lines, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha welcomed newly-elected Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan with verses that left the Upper House visibly moved.

Speaking during the traditional motion of thanks moved by Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda, the young Punjab MP described Radhakrishnan’s arrival as “the sun emerging after a long spell of darkness, a storm-tossed ship finally sighting shore, and the first drops of rain after a merciless heatwave.”

Chadha drew a “beautiful cycle of history,” pointing out that the new Chairman shares his full name with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — India’s first Vice-President and the inaugural Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in 1952. “Seventy-three years later, destiny has brought another Radhakrishnan to the same chair,” he said, adding that even those with sharp political or ideological differences describe the new presiding officer as an “Ajatashatru” — one who has no enemies.

The AAP leader expressed confidence that Chairman Radhakrishnan would carry forward the inclusive legacy of his illustrious namesake. “This House should feel like a family, not a battlefield. We hope the youngest voices, the newest members, will get more opportunities to speak and grow under your guidance,” Chadha said, earning appreciative thumps from both treasury and opposition benches.

In a closing couplet that drew prolonged applause, he remarked, “Some people are known because of the posts they hold; others lend immortality and prestige to the posts they occupy. We are certain, Sir, that your tenure will belong to the second category.”

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and several senior members, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were seen nodding in agreement. Even BJP members who rarely applaud opposition speeches joined in the desk-thumping.

Responding briefly, Chairman Radhakrishnan thanked Chadha for the “heart-warming words” and promised to conduct the House with impartiality, dignity, and affection. “I may not match the poetic brilliance of the member from Punjab,” he said with a smile, “but I will certainly try to live up to the trust he has expressed.”

The exchange offered a brief oasis of warmth on a day otherwise dominated by protests and adjournments in both Houses of Parliament.