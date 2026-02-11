Sunetra Pawar continues as Rajya Sabha member, clarifies Maha NCP chief Tatkare

New Delhi/Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has not resigned as a Rajya Sabha member and there was no such issue during her visit to Delhi. This was clarified by Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare after he, along with the party's working president, accompanied her during courtesy meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Tatkare scoffed at rumours that Sunetra Pawar had resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership during the trip. However, he explicitly denied this, stating: “Sunetra Pawar has not resigned. The topic of resignation did not even come up.”

He dismissed the resignation rumours as baseless and emphasised that Sunetra Pawar's Rajya Sabha status remains unchanged despite her expanding leadership role within the party.

Tatkare explained that her meeting with the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was a courtesy call and a standard part of her visit. He clarified that even if an individual is to become a minister in the state or the Centre, they have six months to become a member of the required House. During that period, they can legally hold membership in another House.

He cited the example of Ajit Pawar in 1991, who remained a Lok Sabha member while serving as a minister in Sudhakarrao Naik's Cabinet in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday took charge as the state Deputy Chief Minister at her office on the sixth floor of Mantralaya, saying that she would make an honest effort to uphold the legacy of her husband, late Ajit Pawar’s ideals, and to build a more capable Maharashtra.

She further stated that she would continue to work with unwavering loyalty and devotion for the welfare of Maharashtra.

In an emotional post on X, Sunetra Pawar said: "Today, as I take on the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I am also filled with a sense of trust, duty and sacrifice. The lifelong dedication that Hon. Ajitdada has shown toward the people of Maharashtra in pursuit of development is the guiding beacon for me. I will move forward on this path, drawing strength from Dada's work style, his decisiveness and the deep bond he shared with the people. My foremost priority will be to fulfil his unfulfilled dreams and to do justice to the aspirations of farmers, women, youth and ordinary citizens.”

She further stated: “No one can take Dada's place; but I will certainly make an honest effort to uphold the legacy of his ideals and to build a more capable Maharashtra. In this difficult time, the love, support and trust that the people have given me is my true strength. Today, before his memory, I make one solemn promise: that I will continue to serve the people of Maharashtra with sincerity, dedication and integrity.”



