Sunil Hota’s farmhouse silent witness to sinister secret in Pitabas murder

Berhampur: The calm countryside of Kaliagaon, barely 10 km from Jeypore town in Koraput district, has turned into an epicentre of intrigue after revelations surfaced about the connection of a seemingly quiet farmhouse to a chilling murder case.

The farmhouse, belonging to Sunil Hota, a resident of Jeypore, has emerged as a silent witness to a dark episode — the sheltering of two prime accused in the sensational murder of advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda.

According to sources, Hota allegedly provided shelter to Uma Bisoyi and Kurupatti Bhuyan, fully aware of their involvement in the Pitabas murder case. The duo is believed to have spent four days within the serene walls of Hota’s farmhouse, turning what was once a retreat of rural calm into a refuge of guilt and fear.

The lush greenery of Kaliagaon, which once echoed with the songs of nature, now bears the heavy silence of suspicion. Locals now whisper tales of the nights when the fugitives hid behind its shadows. As investigations deepen, the farmhouse of Sunil Hota stands not merely as a structure of stone and soil, but as a mute spectator to betrayal and blood, holding within its quiet corners the untold truth of a crime that shook Berhampur and the entire State.

Police also waited around the farmhouse in Jeypore in disguise hoping to get a peep inside. But the killers were safely escorted to another location.

After firing the shot at Pitabas, Kurupatti Bhuyan sat on the bike as pillion rider and Chintu Pradhan rode the bike on October 6 night. They crossed Mausima Mandir, Lochapa and reached Sitalapalli village where both changed their clothes threw their wearing apparels used in the crime, including helmet, and buried their guns.

From Puri, Kurupatti Bhuyan went to Jeypore. Sunil Hota gave Uma Bisoyi and Kurupatti Bhuyan shelter in his Jeypore farmhouse.

Sunil Hota is a close associate of BJD leader Bikram Panda, who was arrested for the murder of Pitabas Panda. Police have so far arrested 14 accused, including Sunil Hota. They have seized the mobile phone of a relative of Madan Dalei, who had asked Sunil Hota to give shelter to Uma Bisoyi and Kurupatti Bhuyan. The call detail record (CDR) of that phone has been analysed and police have obtained important clues, sources said.

Police have also arrested Sunya Chandra Das, who sheltered the four sharp shooters, including Sishupal Kumar Paswan and Kundan Kumar, from Bihar, and two locals, Bipin Swain and Simanchal Nayak, in his Alkapuri residence on the request of corporator Malaya Bishoyi.