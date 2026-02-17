Sunjay Kapur case: Delhi HC directs Priya Kapur, Mandhira Kapur Smith to exercise restraint

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur and his sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to refrain from making any public statements against each other.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the direction while hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Priya Kapur against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhri.

“We expect you not to make any public statements against each other. Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects,” Justice Pushkarna orally observed.

Issuing notice on the interim relief application moved by Priya Kapur, the Delhi High Court directed Mandhira Kapur to file her response within five weeks.

“Issue notice. List after five weeks. In the meantime, both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements against each other, directly or indirectly,” the order recorded.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 14.

Priya Kapur, the widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has sought Rs 20 crore in damages and permanent and mandatory injunctions restraining the defendants from making or publishing any allegedly defamatory statements against her.

According to the suit, Priya Kapur has alleged that following the demise of her husband on June 12, 2025, in the United Kingdom due to sudden cardiac arrest, Mandhira Kapur embarked upon a “systematic and organised course of conduct” to malign and socially discredit her through interviews, podcasts, social media posts and public statements.

The plaint states that the impugned statements falsely impute “dishonesty, moral impropriety, professional incompetence, concealment of assets and illegitimate assumption of corporate control” to the plaintiff and are “per se defamatory, reckless and malicious”.

It further claims that the content was deliberately amplified through the podcast “InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri” and widely circulated on digital platforms including YouTube, Instagram and X, thereby causing “grave and continuing injury” to her reputation, dignity and mental peace.

According to the plaint, the impugned content was “per se defamatory, reckless and malicious”, and not protected as fair comment or opinion.

The civil suit forms part of a broader legal battle between the parties. Priya Kapur has also initiated criminal defamation proceedings before the Patiala House Courts and lodged a police complaint alleging threats and intimidation.