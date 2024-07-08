Supreme Court Agrees to Hear CBI Pleas Against HC Verdict Acquitting Surendra Koli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from Koli on separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the high court’s verdict dated October 16, 2023.

The apex court had in May agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the victims challenging the high court’s order.

The bench said the pleas filed by the CBI would come up for hearing along with this petition.

The sensational killings came to light with the discovery of the skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind a house at Nithari in Noida, bordering the national capital, on December 29, 2006.

Further digging and searches of drains in the area around the house led to more skeletal remains. Most of these remains were those of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area.

Within 10 days, the CBI had taken over the case and its search resulted in the recovery of more remains.