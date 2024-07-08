Live
- As PM Modi embarks on Russia trip, his two-decade-old photo with Putin surfaces
- Triangular contest expected in Rupauli Assembly bypoll
- Satyamvada Singh to play negative role with comic timing in ‘Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani’
- Karnataka: School boy attacked for talking to a girl, 4 detained
- Ducati launches new motorcycle at Rs 16.5 lakh in India
- Delhi Rouse Avenue Court adjourns default bail petition to Friday
- Uma Chetry is a real hard-worker; was happy to see her stump Brits, says Munish Bali
- CM to Oppn: Don’t do politics on water logging in Mumbai, priority is to conduct rescue operation
- Two Dead, Over 130 Injured During Rath Yatra in Odisha
- Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka’s interim head coach ahead of India series
Just In
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear CBI Pleas Against HC Verdict Acquitting Surendra Koli
The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear pleas filed by the CBI challenging the Allahabad High Court’s verdict acquitting Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan sought a response from Koli on separate pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the high court’s verdict dated October 16, 2023.
The apex court had in May agreed to hear a plea filed by the father of one of the victims challenging the high court’s order.
The bench said the pleas filed by the CBI would come up for hearing along with this petition.
The sensational killings came to light with the discovery of the skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind a house at Nithari in Noida, bordering the national capital, on December 29, 2006.
Further digging and searches of drains in the area around the house led to more skeletal remains. Most of these remains were those of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area.
Within 10 days, the CBI had taken over the case and its search resulted in the recovery of more remains.