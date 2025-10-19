Live
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR For Diwali 2025 Under Strict Monitoring
Highlights
- The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and use of NEERI-approved green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on a trial basis for Diwali 2025.
- Strict time limits, police patrols, and QR code verification will ensure compliance amid rising air pollution levels in the capital.
As Diwali approaches, Delhi’s air quality has continued to decline, with the city recording “poor” air for the sixth consecutive day. The Supreme Court has conditionally lifted the ban on green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, allowing their sale and use strictly on a trial basis. This move comes with clear directives for tight enforcement and environmental monitoring.
Only firecrackers approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) can be sold or used, each carrying a QR code for authenticity. The court has restricted the sale to licensed vendors and imposed specific bursting times — 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm — on October 19 and 20.
According to official data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 268 on Saturday, with forecasts indicating a possible rise to the “severe” category by Tuesday. Authorities have issued 168 temporary licenses to vendors across the city for the sale of green crackers, with the Delhi Police overseeing strict enforcement of Supreme Court guidelines.
Police teams will conduct intensive patrols and monitor potential violations to ensure banned or unapproved firecrackers are not sold or used. Any retailer found violating the order will face immediate closure and license suspension. Additional staff and enforcement squads have been deployed across residential and market areas to monitor activities and ensure compliance throughout the festive period.
