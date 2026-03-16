Supreme Court Closes Case Against Ashoka University Professor After Haryana Refuses Prosecution Approval

The Supreme Court of India has ended criminal proceedings against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, after the Haryana government informed the court that it would not approve prosecution in the case related to his social media posts about Operation Sindoor.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi recorded the state government’s submission and ordered the closure of the case.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S. V. Raju, representing the Haryana government, told the court that the state had decided not to proceed with prosecuting the professor. He described the decision as a “one-time magnanimity” and noted that the sanction for prosecution had been officially refused on March 3.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who appeared for Mahmudabad along with advocate Nizam Pasha, expressed gratitude to the court after the development.

Earlier in January, the Supreme Court had asked the state government to reconsider the case and explore the possibility of ending it by declining permission for prosecution. The hearing was part of a petition filed by Mahmudabad seeking to cancel the criminal proceedings against him.

While closing the matter, the court advised the professor to exercise caution in his public remarks. The Chief Justice observed that comments written in a way that could be interpreted differently might create unnecessary problems, particularly in sensitive situations.

The case originated from two FIRs filed against Mahmudabad over Facebook posts related to Operation Sindoor, India’s cross-border military response to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year. In his posts, the professor criticised Pakistan-backed terrorism and conflict but also argued that appreciation for military briefings led by Sofiya Qureshi should translate into stronger support for minority rights and condemnation of mob lynching.

Complaints filed by a private individual and the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women led to charges under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity and actions considered harmful to national unity.

Mahmudabad was arrested by Haryana Police last year and spent three days in custody before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in May 2025. The court later halted trial proceedings and directed a Special Investigation Team to review the posts to determine whether they contained any criminal content.

With the Haryana government refusing to grant prosecution approval, the Supreme Court formally closed the proceedings against the professor.