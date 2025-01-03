Supreme Court-Committee Meeting With SKM Cancelled

A scheduled meeting between the Supreme Court-appointed committee and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on January 3 was cancelled after the farmers' organization refused to participate. The committee, chaired by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nawab Singh, had extended an invitation to SKM to discuss farmers' grievances.

In a statement, SKM cited its inability to attend, alleging the committee’s primary focus was on removing highway blockades rather than addressing farmers' core concerns.

The Supreme Court had tasked the committee with engaging agitating farmers at the Shambu border to persuade them to vacate highways, enabling free movement between Punjab and Haryana.

SKM reiterated its stance against mediation by the judiciary, emphasizing that its fight is against the central government’s policies. Farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been protesting at the Shambu and Khanauri borders since February 2024.

The development coincides with the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose health has worsened after fasting for 37 days. Dallewal has vowed to continue until the government agrees to legally guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 24 crops.

Meanwhile, a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ has been called at Khanauri on January 4, where farmers from various states will gather. SKM leader Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed the event, while farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar hinted that Dallewal might address the congregation.