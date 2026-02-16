Supreme Court Declines Pleas Against Assam CM Himanta Sarma Over Viral ‘Shooting’ Video

The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to hear petitions seeking action against Himanta Biswa Sarma over a viral video allegedly showing him aiming and firing a rifle at members of a specific community. The court asked why the petitioners had not approached the Gauhati High Court, warning against undermining its authority and urging them to follow proper judicial channels.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi advised the petitioners to file their pleas in the Gauhati High Court, while also requesting the high court to expedite its proceedings.

The controversy stems from a video shared on the official BJP Assam social media handle on February 7, captioned “point blank shot.” The video reportedly showed Sarma firing a rifle at a photo of two individuals wearing skull caps, accompanied by text questioning their identity and ties to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, condemned the video, describing it as promoting communal hatred and inciting violence. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called it “poison being spread from the top” and demanded accountability.

Separate pleas filed by CPI and CPI(M) leaders sought FIRs against Sarma and requested a special investigation team, citing concerns over impartiality from state and central agencies.

Amid mounting political backlash, the BJP removed the post from its platform. The Supreme Court emphasized that cases should follow proper channels, particularly in the lead-up to elections, noting that such matters should not be prematurely escalated to the apex court.