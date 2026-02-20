Supreme Court Deploys Judicial Officers To Oversee Bengal Voter List Revision Amid Trust Deficit

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court of India on Friday decided to involve judicial officers in West Bengal to oversee disputes related to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls. The court described the step as extraordinary, taken in response to extraordinary circumstances.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant pointed to a “trust deficit” and an ongoing blame game between the elected state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI). The bench stressed the urgency of completing the revision exercise ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The court said it would request the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to assign serving and retired judicial officers of district judge rank to examine claims marked under the “logical discrepancy” category. These officers will reassess objections and claims concerning voter inclusion or exclusion to ensure fairness in evaluating the authenticity of documents.

The SIR process, launched in November 2025, led to the publication of a draft roll in December that removed 5.8 million names and flagged 11.6 million more under the disputed category. The ECI has conducted hundreds of thousands of hearings, and the final roll is scheduled for publication on February 28. The court clarified that the ECI may publish the completed portions of the roll by that date, with subsequent updates to follow as adjudication continues.

To address the impasse, the bench directed that a meeting be convened involving state officials, ECI representatives, and legal authorities to resolve administrative hurdles. It also ordered district collectors and superintendents of police to provide logistical support to the judicial officers assigned to the task.

While the West Bengal government sought completion of the process before February 28, the court remarked that it did not wish to overburden the judicial officers given the scale of the exercise. The matter will continue to be monitored as authorities work to conclude the revision ahead of the elections.