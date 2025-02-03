Supreme Court Directs Maha Kumbh Stampede Plea To Allahabad High Court

The Supreme Court addressed a petition regarding the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred on January 29, 2025, resulting in 30 fatalities. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, while expressing concern over the incident, declined to take direct action against Uttar Pradesh officials as requested by Advocate Vishal Tiwari.

The Court's decision was influenced by two key factors: first, a judicial commission has already been established to investigate the incident, and second, a similar petition is currently pending before the Allahabad High Court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Uttar Pradesh, confirmed the ongoing judicial probe into the matter.

The petitioner had raised broader concerns about recurring stampede incidents at religious gatherings, highlighting a pattern of such tragedies. However, the Supreme Court maintained that the appropriate forum for addressing this specific case would be the Allahabad High Court, suggesting that local judicial bodies should first examine such matters before they reach the apex court.

This incident underscores the continuing challenges in managing large religious gatherings in India and the need for improved crowd control measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.