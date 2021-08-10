Supreme Court fines Congress, BJP, 6 other parties for contempt

New Delhi: In a bid to decriminalise politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday held nine major political parties guilty of contempt and fined eight of them, including the Congress and the BJP, for not complying with directions in its February 2020 judgment, on making public criminal records of candidates selected for polls.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said: "Though we have held the Respondent No 3 to 9, 11 and 12 guilty of having committed contempt of our order dated February 13, 2020, taking into consideration that these were the first elections which were conducted after issuance of our directions, we are inclined to take a lenient view in the matter."

It warned the parties that they should be cautious in future and ensure that the directions issued by it as well as the Election Commission are followed in letter and spirit. "We direct the Respondent Nos 3,4,5,6,7, and 11 to deposit an amount of Rs 1 lakh each in the account created by the ECI as specified in this judgment in paragraph 73(iii) within a period of 8 weeks from the date of this judgment," added the bench. The Congress, BJP and four other parties have been fined Rs 1 lakh each.

The bench added: "Insofar as Respondent Nos 8 (Communist Party of India-Marxist) and 9 (Nationalist Congress Party) are concerned, since they have not at all complied with the directions issued by this court, we direct them to deposit an amount of Rs 5 lakh each in the aforesaid account within the aforesaid period."