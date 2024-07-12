Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Amidst Legal Challenges

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday amidst his prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the now-defunct excise policy scam. The court's decision stemmed from Kejriwal's plea challenging the legality of his arrest by the ED. However, despite this interim relief, Kejriwal remains in judicial custody in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation until July 12.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, emphasized the sanctity of the right to life and liberty, noting Kejriwal's prolonged incarceration of over 90 days. They referred certain legal questions regarding arrest procedures to a larger bench for comprehensive examination, underscoring the complexity and importance of the issues raised. The court clarified that while it discussed the grounds for arrest under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it refrained from delving into bail matters, reserving judgment on the merits of the allegations against Kejriwal.

Additionally, the bench acknowledged Kejriwal's position as an elected leader and Chief Minister of Delhi, leaving it to his discretion whether to continue in office amidst the ongoing legal proceedings. The court's ruling focused on delineating the powers and judicial oversight concerning arrest warrants and their execution under relevant statutes, highlighting the distinct roles of investigative officers and the judiciary in such matters.

