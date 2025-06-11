Supreme Court Grants Relief To Man Detained Over Interfaith Union

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a man who faced imprisonment under Uttarakhand's Freedom of Religion Act following his marriage to a woman from a different religious background. The apex court emphasized that both individuals were consenting adults who entered into matrimony with complete awareness of each other's religious affiliations and with the full knowledge and presence of their respective families.

In delivering its judgment, the court articulated that the state lacks any legitimate grounds to object to the couple's cohabitation, particularly given that their union was conducted according to the wishes and approval of both families involved. This judicial pronouncement underscores the constitutional principle that adult citizens possess the fundamental right to make personal choices regarding marriage and residence.

The case centers around Aman Siddiqui, who also goes by the name Aman Chaudhary, and his subsequent arrest following complaints filed by extended members of his wife's family along with certain unspecified organizations. The formal complaint was lodged at Rudrapur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district, leading to charges under Section 3/5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act as well as Sections 318(4) and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The legal proceedings took a challenging turn when the Uttarakhand High Court initially rejected Siddiqui's bail application, resulting in his incarceration for approximately six months. This prolonged detention occurred despite arguments from his legal representation that the marriage was an arranged union conducted through proper family channels rather than any clandestine or coercive arrangement.

Defense counsel presented arguments emphasizing the legitimate nature of the matrimonial alliance, noting that the marriage had been arranged through traditional family processes. However, the legal team acknowledged that certain individuals and organizations had raised objections to the union following its completion, leading to the criminal charges and subsequent arrest.

The lawyer representing Siddiqui provided assurances to the court that, upon the granting of bail, the couple would establish their residence independently from their respective families. This arrangement was proposed to ensure they could continue their married life peacefully without external interference or pressure from opposing parties.

The Supreme Court's decision reflects a broader judicial approach that prioritizes individual rights and constitutional freedoms over religious or social objections to interfaith marriages. The court's reasoning centers on the fundamental principle that adult citizens possess the autonomy to make decisions about their personal relationships and living arrangements without unwarranted state intervention.

This ruling carries significance beyond the immediate case, as it reinforces legal precedents supporting interfaith marriages conducted between consenting adults. The judgment emphasizes that marriages performed with family knowledge and consent, regardless of religious differences, deserve legal protection rather than criminal prosecution.

The apex court has directed the trial court to facilitate Siddiqui's immediate release from custody, bringing an end to his extended detention. This directive ensures swift implementation of the bail order and allows the couple to resume their married life while any remaining legal proceedings continue through appropriate channels.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between religious conversion laws and constitutional protections for personal freedom, particularly in matters of marriage and religious choice. The Supreme Court's intervention serves as a reminder that individual rights must be balanced against community concerns while ensuring that legal frameworks do not infringe upon fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.