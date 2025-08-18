Supreme Court Hears Plea from Delhi CM and Former CM in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court of India convened on Monday to consider a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal aimed at quashing a criminal defamation case. The case arises from comments made by the politicians in 2018, wherein they alleged extensive deletion of voters from Delhi’s electoral rolls.

BJP leader Rajiv Babbar is the complainant behind the defamation lawsuit, which accuses the two leaders of making false statements that could harm his reputation.

Previously, the Delhi High Court dismissed Atishi and Kejriwal's request to annul the case. However, the Supreme Court has now extended an interim stay on the trial proceedings, allowing the matter to be further deliberated.