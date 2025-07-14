Supreme Court issues notice to Jharkhand HC over long-pending verdict after 10 convicts file petition

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Jharkhand High Court while hearing a petition filed by 10 convicts, including six on death row, who alleged inordinate delay in the pronouncement of judgment on their appeals.

The petitioners had approached the Jharkhand High Court between 2018 and 2019, challenging their convictions by a lower court. Despite the completion of hearings in 2022-23, the High Court has yet to deliver its verdict, which prompted the convicts to move apex court.

Out of the 10 petitioners, six were sentenced to death and the remaining four to life imprisonment. Nine of them are currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi, while one has recently been released on bail from Dumka jail.

A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the judge who reserved judgment in all these appeals is the same in each case, raising questions about the prolonged delay.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Fauzia Shakil argued that withholding a verdict for years after hearings are concluded constitutes a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, including the right to speedy justice.

Shakil highlighted the mental anguish faced by the convicts due to the delay, especially those awaiting execution.

She cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in HPA International vs Bhagwandas, where the court expressed concern over the practice of reserving judgments indefinitely.

The petition also referred to the Jharkhand High Court Rules (2001), which mandate that judgments must be delivered within six weeks of the conclusion of arguments.

Further, citing previous Supreme Court rulings related to sentence suspension, the advocate pointed out that convicts who have already served eight years of actual sentence are, in most cases, eligible for bail.