Supreme Court Issues Notice To Kunal Kamra, Others On Centre’s Plea Over Fact-Check Rules

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued notices to comedian Kunal Kamra and other petitioners while agreeing to examine the Centre’s appeal against a 2024 verdict of the Bombay High Court that struck down amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued notices to respondents including the Editors Guild of India and the Association of Indian Magazines, asking them to file responses within four weeks.

The case concerns the Centre’s proposal to establish a Fact Check Unit (FCU) that could identify online content related to the government’s work as “fake, false or misleading.” If flagged by the unit, social media platforms might be required to remove such content to retain their legal protection, often referred to as “safe harbour.”

The court observed that a balance must be maintained between tackling misinformation online and protecting freedom of speech.

Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the rules were designed to combat misinformation and not to suppress satire, criticism or comedy.

Earlier in September 2024, the Bombay High Court struck down the rule, stating that it was vague and could create a “chilling effect” on free speech. The Supreme Court, however, declined to stay the High Court’s judgment for now and scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.