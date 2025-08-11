Supreme Court Issues Strict Orders For Immediate Stray Dog Capture In Delhi-NCR, Threatens Action Against Obstruction

The Supreme Court delivered a comprehensive directive on Monday requiring civic authorities across Delhi and the National Capital Region to immediately capture, sterilize, and permanently relocate stray dogs to shelters. The apex court emphasized that this order must be executed without any compromise and warned of strict consequences for those attempting to obstruct the process.

Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, presiding over the bench, characterized the stray dog situation as serious and requiring urgent intervention. The court specifically instructed the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and New Municipal Corporation of Delhi to begin collecting stray dogs from all localities, with particular focus on vulnerable areas and cities. Authorities were directed to establish specialized teams if necessary to ensure comprehensive implementation.

The court made it clear that no individual or organization would be permitted to interfere with the dog capture operations, stating that any resistance would result in immediate legal action. The justices emphasized that their directive serves the broader public interest rather than personal preferences, noting that emotional considerations cannot override the necessity of protecting citizens, particularly infants and young children, from rabies exposure.

Under the court's comprehensive mandate, authorities must construct adequate dog shelters equipped with sufficient staff and closed-circuit television monitoring within eight weeks. Once dogs are captured and sterilized, they cannot be released back into the community under any circumstances. The initial phase requires capturing 5,000 stray dogs within six weeks, beginning with areas identified as most vulnerable to dog bite incidents.

The court established strict documentation requirements, mandating that authorities in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram maintain daily records of all captured stray dogs. Officials were warned that violation of the no-release policy would result in stern disciplinary action. Additionally, a dedicated helpline for dog bite incidents and rabies concerns must be operational within one week, with authorities required to respond within four hours to capture and sterilize any reported dog.

The directive also addresses medical preparedness by requiring authorities to provide detailed reports on rabies vaccine availability and stock levels. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure both preventive measures and emergency response capabilities are adequately maintained.

The Supreme Court's intervention follows its suo motu cognizance of alarming reports regarding increased rabies cases and deaths, particularly affecting children and elderly individuals, due to stray dog attacks in the Delhi region. The court previously described the situation as deeply disturbing and criticized civic authorities for their failure to effectively control the growing menace.

Delhi's Development Minister Kapil Mishra responded positively to the court's ruling, stating that the government would implement all directives within the specified timeframes. He expressed optimism that the verdict would help eliminate the fear of rabies and stray animal attacks from the capital city, providing residents with greater freedom of movement without concerns about potential dog bites.