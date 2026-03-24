Supreme Court Of India Grants Permanent Commission To Women Officers, Slams Discriminatory Practices In Armed Forces

In a significant judgment promoting gender equality in the armed forces, the Supreme Court of India ruled that women serving as Short Service Commission (SSC) officers are eligible for Permanent Commission. The court highlighted that the denial of such opportunities in the past stemmed from deeply rooted discrimination and flawed evaluation systems.

Using its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court pointed out that women officers in both the Army and Navy were assessed under biased frameworks. It criticised the arbitrary cap of 250 officers per year for Permanent Commission, stating that such a restriction cannot be justified.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, observed that performance reviews like Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) were often conducted with the assumption that women would not qualify for Permanent Commission. This resulted in unfair comparisons with male counterparts and impacted their career progression.

As part of its directions, the court ensured that decisions taken by selection boards between 2019 and 2021 would remain valid. Additionally, it granted a one-time benefit by deeming eligible SSC officers to have completed 20 years of service, making them entitled to pension and related benefits, effective November 1, 2025.

For the Navy, the court directed that eligible women officers be granted Permanent Commission subject to medical fitness, while also affirming that women inducted after 2009 are entitled to such benefits.

While accepting the Navy’s vacancy model as reasonable, the court criticised the lack of transparency in the selection process and called for a comprehensive review of evaluation systems across the armed forces to eliminate bias.

Overall, the ruling aims to correct past injustices and ensure fair and equal career opportunities for women officers in the future.