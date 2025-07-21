  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation Into Alleged Custodial Torture Of J&K Constable

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister commends Supreme Courts decision permitting the use of SIR in the electoral roll
x

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister commends Supreme Court's decision permitting the use of SIR in the electoral roll

Highlights

The Supreme Court directs a CBI probe into the alleged torture of a J&K constable in custody, orders Rs 50 lakh compensation, and seeks a status report by September.

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into serious allegations of custodial torture involving a Jammu and Kashmir police constable at the Kupwara Joint Interrogation Centre. The constable, in his petition, claimed he was subjected to brutal torture and mutilation while in custody. Responding to these grave claims, the apex court not only ordered a CBI probe but also instructed the J&K administration to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the victim.

The petitioner had urged the court for a First Information Report to be registered against the individuals responsible and sought either a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead the inquiry. He also requested that an FIR registered under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code—attempt to die by suicide—be quashed, arguing it was a consequence of the trauma he suffered.

The Supreme Court emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and demanded a status report on the investigation by September. This case has drawn fresh attention to human rights concerns in the region, coming just months after another controversial incident in which a Gujjar youth allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Kathua’s Billawar area after being accused of terrorist links.

By entrusting the probe to the CBI and offering financial redress, the court has sent a strong message about accountability and the need to uphold constitutional rights even in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick