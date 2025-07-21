Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation Into Alleged Custodial Torture Of J&K Constable

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into serious allegations of custodial torture involving a Jammu and Kashmir police constable at the Kupwara Joint Interrogation Centre. The constable, in his petition, claimed he was subjected to brutal torture and mutilation while in custody. Responding to these grave claims, the apex court not only ordered a CBI probe but also instructed the J&K administration to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the victim.

The petitioner had urged the court for a First Information Report to be registered against the individuals responsible and sought either a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) to lead the inquiry. He also requested that an FIR registered under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code—attempt to die by suicide—be quashed, arguing it was a consequence of the trauma he suffered.

The Supreme Court emphasized the seriousness of the allegations and demanded a status report on the investigation by September. This case has drawn fresh attention to human rights concerns in the region, coming just months after another controversial incident in which a Gujjar youth allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Kathua’s Billawar area after being accused of terrorist links.

By entrusting the probe to the CBI and offering financial redress, the court has sent a strong message about accountability and the need to uphold constitutional rights even in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir.